2025 May 27   11:42

shipbuilding

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

Brunvoll has entered into a contract with VARD to deliver a comprehensive propulsion and manoeuvring system for Dong Fang Offshore's new Offshore Subsea Construction Vessel (OSCV), according to the company's release.

The agreement covers one vessel, with an option for an additional unit.  

The propulsion package includes two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two resiliently mounted tunnel thrusters, and a retractable azimuth thruster.

Additionally, Brunvoll will supply its Propulsion and Thruster Control system, BruCon PTC.  

Polin Chen, CEO of Dong Fang Offshore, stated, "We have great confidence in Brunvoll. We expect excellent service, strong performance, and long-term reliability from their thrusters throughout the operational life of our new OSCV. At the same time, we hope this will be the first of many Brunvoll thrusters installed across our future fleet."  

The vessel, designed by VARD as VARD 3 39, will measure 121.3 meters in length with a beam of 23 meters. It will feature a 1,200 m² work deck and accommodate up to 130 personnel in 90 cabins. Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. 

Dong Fang Offshore is a Taiwan-based shipowner established in 2019. The company operates a diverse fleet of 18 vessels, including anchor handling tugs, service operation vessels, cable laying vessels, crew transfer vessels, and construction vessels. DFO provides marine construction, operations, and maintenance services for the offshore wind, energy, and telecommunications industries.

VARD is a global designer and shipbuilder of specialized vessels, headquartered in Norway. With approximately 8,000 employees, VARD operates shipbuilding facilities in Norway, Romania, Brazil, and Vietnam. VARD is a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group.

Brunvoll is a Norway-based maritime system supplier specializing in the design and production of propulsion, manoeuvring, and automation systems for various vessel types.

