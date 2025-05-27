Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

Kongsberg Maritime has announced the launch of its new Tunnel Thruster type TTH – the Harmonised series – designed to set new standards in performance and reliability through a compact, modular design that allows for flexible installation and optimal integration into various vessel types.

Anton Westerlund, VP Product Management, Thruster Systems at Kongsberg Maritime, stated: “This enhanced and harmonised thruster range was developed based on our experience and expertise of over 60 years. The range offers performance and easy installation, something that is demanded by several vessel segments, and we will continue to develop the range to eventually meet the needs of owners in every segment, from workboats to large cruise ships.”

The new TTH series features a compact thruster design for easier hull integration and a reduced installation footprint. Its modular structure allows a single core module to accommodate several propeller diameters, and the blades are hydrodynamically optimised to improve efficiency while reducing noise and vibration.

The units are compatible with Equipment Health Monitoring (EHM) systems, and non-polluting sealing solutions are optionally available.

The thrusters are suitable for vessels operating in the harshest conditions, meeting Polar Class 6 and 7 ice class standards.

The clearance between the propeller blade tip and the tunnel plating has been increased, facilitating installation, reducing paint erosion, and further minimising noise and vibration.

The TTH series supports both controllable pitch (CP) and fixed pitch (FP) configurations and is fully interchangeable with existing Kongsberg type TT thrusters.

Additional optional features include the Super Silent (SS) tunnel and the Trunk Mounted (TM) installation configuration, aimed at enhancing onboard comfort and maintainability.

TTH units will be included in Kongsberg Maritime’s Thruster Support Pool, a service that provides immediate access to refurbished thrusters and significantly reduces maintenance time.

The initial models in the TTH series feature propeller diameters of 1650 mm and 1850 mm, with power ratings up to 1250 kW.

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian marine technology company that provides systems for positioning, navigation, automation, propulsion, and maritime simulation. As part of the Kongsberg Gruppen, it serves a wide range of marine industry sectors including offshore, merchant marine, navy, and subsea operations. The company focuses on safety, performance, and sustainable technology solutions.