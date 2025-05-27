  1. Home
2025 May 27   12:42

shipbuilding

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

During the closing dinner of the TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025 conference in Antwerp, Kommer Damen, Chairman of Damen Shipyards Group, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the International Tug & Salvage Awards, according to the company's release.

The award recognises individuals whose contributions have had a lasting and significant impact on the global tug industry.  

Since introducing the principle of standardised shipbuilding in 1969, Mr Damen has influenced the evolution of modern tug design. Under his leadership, Damen developed vessel types such as the ASD, ATD, and RSD Tugs, many of which have become global standards.  

In recent years, Damen has launched a new generation of compact, highly manoeuvrable, and increasingly sustainable tugs. The fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513, now in service in both Europe and the Middle East, represents a step forward in zero-emission operations.

Damen is also developing fuel-flexible ASD tugs, offering clients options as the energy transition accelerates.  

Founded in 1927 in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, Netherlands, by brothers Jan and Marinus Damen, Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch defence, shipbuilding, and engineering conglomerate. The company is headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands, and operates over 50 shipyards and related companies worldwide. Damen has designed and built over 5,000 vessels and delivers more than 150 vessels annually. The company remains a private family-owned business, with Kommer Damen serving as Chairman and Arnout Damen as CEO. 

The International Tug & Salvage Awards are presented during the TUGTECHNOLOGY conference, recognising individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the global tug and salvage industry. The awards aim to highlight innovation, leadership, and excellence within the sector.

