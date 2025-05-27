  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

2025 May 27   13:48

LNG

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

On May 26, 2025, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), a state-owned entity, announced the commissioning of its third floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, Wilhelmshaven 2, as part of Germany's LNG Acceleration Act, according to the company's release.

The terminal features the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Excelsior, a 277-meter-long vessel built in 2005 by Excelerate Energy.

The Excelsior has a storage capacity of 138,000 cubic meters and a regasification capacity of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day.

In 2025, it is expected to feed up to 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas into the German grid, equivalent to the annual heating needs of approximately 1.5 million four-person households.

From 2026 onwards, the capacity is projected to increase to 4.6 billion cubic meters annually, serving up to 3.7 million households.

The Excelsior is moored at a specially constructed island jetty approximately 1.5 kilometers offshore in the Jade Stream. The jetty, designed and built by ENGIE Deutschland GmbH and Tree Energy Solutions B.V. (TES), is connected to the mainland via subsea pipelines for data, electricity, and natural gas. An innovative system from ECOnnect Energy facilitates these connections.

Dr. Peter Röttgen, Managing Director of DET, stated: "In this challenging project, we have consistently worked together towards our goal: to significantly strengthen energy supply security in Germany. We must reduce the risks of one-sided dependence on energy imports for our economy and consumers."  

The project was completed in approximately two and a half years, including planning and approval phases, which is roughly half the time typically required for comparable large-scale LNG projects. DET and its partners received support during construction from the Gasfin Group, which will manage terminal operations on-site.  

Marco Alverà, Co-founder and CEO of TES, added: "The FSRU has helped turn Wilhelmshaven into a key entry point for LNG – at a time when energy security and transatlantic trade are high on Europe’s agenda."  

The Excelsior will be connected to the German natural gas grid via the second Wilhelmshaven connecting pipeline (WAL II) operated by Open Grid Europe (OGE).

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) is a state-owned German company responsible for operating floating LNG import terminals. On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, DET manages terminals in Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven, facilitating the regasification of LNG and its integration into the German gas grid.

Topics:

FLNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

16:33

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

11:24

KOTUG to supply Lithuania with first fully electric pusher tug for inland waterways

10:46

Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde partner to develop industrial-scale ammonia cracker

10:15

Ascenz Marorka partners with Emerson to deliver advanced smart ship technologies

09:48

Milaha and Fincantieri sign strategic MoU to advance maritime cooperation and technology integration

2025 May 26

18:04

NYK introduces Japan's first fully battery-operated work vessel, "e-Crea"

17:34

Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

17:12

Jana Marine Service Company launches first three of five new self-propelled jack-up barges

16:45

Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

16:24

YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

15:56

CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

15:32

CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

14:51

The "Saturn" drilling rig was returned to Turkmenistan with the escort of ASCO vessels

14:18

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

13:22

TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

12:39

Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

12:08

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

11:54

MOL balances Chinese and South Korean shipyards for LNG carrier orders

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news