2025 May 27   14:13

shipbuilding

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

Deltamarin has entered into a contract with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) for the complete basic and detail design of three RoPax vessels for Finnlines, according to the company's release.

These vessels, classified under the Hansa Superstar class, are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2029 and will operate on the Baltic Sea, specifically on the Finland-Germany route.

The 240-meter-long vessels will feature 5,100 lane meters of cargo space for rolling freight, capacity for 90 cars, and accommodation for up to 1,100 passengers across 320 cabins.

Equipped with methanol-capable engines, optimized hull and propeller designs, shore power connections, and energy-efficient onboard power management systems, these ships aim to reduce CO₂ emissions per transported cargo unit by over 50% compared to current vessels on the same routes.  

Juha Ahia, Manager of Newbuilding & Projects at Finnlines, stated, "Together with Deltamarin, we have developed Superstar-class vessels, setting a completely new standard for freight and passenger traffic in the Baltic Sea. With our new investment programme, we are proud to continue this shared journey."  

Janne Uotila, Managing Director of Deltamarin, commented, "The signed contract marks the continuation of a longstanding partnership between Deltamarin and Weihai Shipyard. Our partnership has continually delivered reliable, efficient and environmentally conscious vessels that meet the expectations of both the vessel owner and regulators."  

Ou Shubo, Deputy General Manager at Weihai Shipyard, added, "The expertise and support Deltamarin provides have always been invaluable, and we look forward to delivering these next-generation vessels to Finnlines, which will play a key role in their sustainable fleet expansion."

This contract continues the collaboration between Deltamarin, Finnlines, and Weihai Shipyard, following the completion of the concept and contract design for the vessels earlier this year. 

Deltamarin is a Finnish company specializing in ship design, offshore engineering, and construction support for the marine and offshore industries worldwide.

Finnlines is a Finnish shipping company founded in 1947, operating roll-on/roll-off and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, North Sea, and the Celtic Sea. As a subsidiary of the Grimaldi Group, Finnlines focuses on freight transport and short sea shipping

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai) is a shipbuilding company located in Weihai, China, and a subsidiary of the China Merchants Group.

