On May 26, 2025, Piraeus Port Authority (PPA S.A.) announced the full resumption of operations at the Floating Dock "Piraeus II" located in the Perama Ship Repair Zone.

This follows the completion of extensive repair and maintenance work, conducted as part of a special survey, according to the company's release.

The dock has received a new five-year operational certificate from the relevant Classification Society.

The first vessel serviced under the renewed docking program was the passenger/vehicle ferry "POSEIDON," marking the dock's return to active service in the ship repair sector.

The upgraded dock measures 113 meters in length and 18.5 meters in internal width, with a lifting capacity of 4,000 tons. It can accommodate vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 7,000 tons.

This upgrade is part of broader developmental initiatives aimed at transforming the Perama Ship Repair Zone.

The recommencement of operations at "Piraeus II," in compliance with international safety and operational protocols, is a significant step in enhancing ship repair activities and the operational capacity of the Perama Ship Repair Zone.

Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA S.A.) is the entity responsible for the operation and management of the Port of Piraeus, the largest port in Greece and one of the busiest in Europe. The company oversees various port activities, including cargo handling, passenger services, and ship repair operations. PPA S.A. is majority-owned by China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, which holds a 67% stake.

COSCO Shipping is a Chinese state-owned enterprise specializing in shipping and logistics services. It is one of the world's largest shipping companies, offering a range of services including container shipping, terminal operations, and shipbuilding.