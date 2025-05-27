First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

On May 24, 2025, the Woodfibre LNG project in Squamish, British Columbia, achieved a significant construction milestone with the arrival of the first seven specialized liquefied natural gas (LNG) modules, according to the company's release.

These pipe rack modules, transported via heavy cargo vessel, are the initial large-scale modular components delivered to the site for installation.

The pipe rack modules are pre-fabricated structural steel frameworks designed to house and support piping that will transport LNG from the facility's liquefaction unit to the floating storage tanks and loading facility.

Subsequently, LNG will be loaded onto carriers for export to international markets.

"This is a huge milestone for the Woodfibre LNG project as it's the start of our facility going vertical – where people will really start to see the facility take shape," said Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG. "But it's also bigger than that. These first modules are a significant step forward in diversifying Canada's energy export market, providing global customers with responsibly produced energy and ensuring Canadians receive maximum benefit for their resources."

The modules will be offloaded at the project's newly completed Marine Offloading Facility, a purpose-built dock designed to accommodate the delivery of large modules throughout the construction phase.

Following offloading, the modules will be positioned and mounted on their permanent foundations.

A total of 19 modules are scheduled to arrive at the Woodfibre LNG site through the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. These modules vary in size, from a 126-tonne pipe rack to an approximately 11,000-tonne liquefaction unit covering an area comparable to a football field.

Woodfibre LNG is a liquefied natural gas export facility under construction near Squamish, British Columbia. The project is owned by Woodfibre LNG Limited Partnership, with Pacific Energy Corporation (Canada) Limited holding a 70% stake and Enbridge Inc. owning the remaining 30%. Once operational, the facility will produce approximately 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually for export. Woodfibre LNG aims to be the world's first net zero LNG facility upon its expected completion in 2027.