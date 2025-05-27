  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

2025 May 27   16:33

ports

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, and Air Liquide have initiated the construction of a CO₂ pipeline network in the Port of Antwerp through their joint venture, "Fluxys c-grid Antwerp.", according to the company's release.

This network aims to connect industrial facilities to permanent underground CO₂ storage solutions.  

The first phase of construction has commenced and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The project is supported by the European Commission's "Connecting Europe Facility for Energy" (CEF-E) and the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO).

Subsequent expansions will align with market demand and are planned to integrate with the Flemish regional backbone and neighboring countries.  

Fluxys c-grid Antwerp is established as a subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium, which holds a majority stake.

Pipelink and Air Liquide are minority shareholders. The joint venture plans to apply as the local CO₂ network operator for the Antwerp port area by the end of this month.  

The initiative is part of a broader effort to facilitate Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) for industries that are challenging to decarbonize, such as steel, petrochemicals, cement, and lime production.

The pipeline network will transport captured CO₂ to the Antwerp@C CO₂ Export Hub or other connected networks. 

Fluxys Belgium is a Belgian gas infrastructure group specializing in the transmission and storage of natural gas.

Pipelink is a subsidiary of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, manages approximately 750 kilometers of underground high-pressure pipelines for the chemical industry.

Air Liquide is a global leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health.

Topics:

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

CO2

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:07

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

13:48

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

11:24

KOTUG to supply Lithuania with first fully electric pusher tug for inland waterways

10:46

Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde partner to develop industrial-scale ammonia cracker

10:15

Ascenz Marorka partners with Emerson to deliver advanced smart ship technologies

09:48

Milaha and Fincantieri sign strategic MoU to advance maritime cooperation and technology integration

2025 May 26

18:04

NYK introduces Japan's first fully battery-operated work vessel, "e-Crea"

17:34

Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

17:12

Jana Marine Service Company launches first three of five new self-propelled jack-up barges

16:45

Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

16:24

YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

15:56

CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

15:32

CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

14:51

The "Saturn" drilling rig was returned to Turkmenistan with the escort of ASCO vessels

14:18

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

13:22

TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

12:39

Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

12:08

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

11:54

MOL balances Chinese and South Korean shipyards for LNG carrier orders

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news