Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

Fluxys Belgium, Pipelink, and Air Liquide have initiated the construction of a CO₂ pipeline network in the Port of Antwerp through their joint venture, "Fluxys c-grid Antwerp.", according to the company's release.

This network aims to connect industrial facilities to permanent underground CO₂ storage solutions.

The first phase of construction has commenced and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The project is supported by the European Commission's "Connecting Europe Facility for Energy" (CEF-E) and the Flemish Agency for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO).

Subsequent expansions will align with market demand and are planned to integrate with the Flemish regional backbone and neighboring countries.

Fluxys c-grid Antwerp is established as a subsidiary of Fluxys Belgium, which holds a majority stake.

Pipelink and Air Liquide are minority shareholders. The joint venture plans to apply as the local CO₂ network operator for the Antwerp port area by the end of this month.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to facilitate Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) for industries that are challenging to decarbonize, such as steel, petrochemicals, cement, and lime production.

The pipeline network will transport captured CO₂ to the Antwerp@C CO₂ Export Hub or other connected networks.

Fluxys Belgium is a Belgian gas infrastructure group specializing in the transmission and storage of natural gas.

Pipelink is a subsidiary of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, manages approximately 750 kilometers of underground high-pressure pipelines for the chemical industry.

Air Liquide is a global leader in gases, technologies, and services for industry and health.