2025 May 27   17:20

ports

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

AM Green and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a green energy supply chain connecting India with Northwestern Europe via the Port of Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The agreement focuses on the supply of bunkering fuels and Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs), as well as analyzing requirements for terminal infrastructure development in Rotterdam and along the supply chain to Northwestern Europe.  

The partnership aims to support the development of strategic port infrastructure for the safe distribution of hydrogen-based fuels and products, linking India's Net Zero Industrial Clusters to Europe.

This initiative is expected to enable exports of up to 1,000,000 tons annually, facilitating trade of green fuels valued at approximately USD 1 billion between the two economies.  

AM Green has set a target to develop 5,000,000 tons of green ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1,000,000 tons of green hydrogen, to meet the rising global demand for green fuels. Initial production is slated to commence in Kakinada, India.

The Port of Rotterdam serves as a critical logistics and hydrogen hub for Europe, with approximately 13% of the continent's total energy demand entering through the port.  

The MoU was signed during the World Hydrogen Summit by Gautam Reddy Kumbam, CEO of AM Green Ammonia, and Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority.  

Boudewijn Siemons stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with AM Green BV to further strengthen our commitment to the energy transition. This agreement marks an important step towards establishing a robust supply chain for low-carbon fuels and chemicals. With India's vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam's strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy supply chain between the two regions.”  

Anil Chalamalasetty, Founder of AM Green and Greenko Group, commented, “This partnership is part of our ambitious global growth strategy in green fuels including 5 MTPA of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of SAF. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in establishing a global carbon-free energy ecosystem. It will enable the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe, reinforcing AM Green’s position as a global clean energy transition platform and accelerating industrial decarbonization globally.” 

AM Green is an Indian company focused on the production of green hydrogen and ammonia. Promoted by the founders of the Greenko Group, AM Green aims to develop 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia production capacity by 2030, equivalent to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority manages the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport and a key logistics and energy hub.

