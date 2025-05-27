  1. Home
2025 May 27   17:38

ports

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, totaling over ₹1,100 crore (approximately $130.95 million USD), during an event in Bhuj, Kutch, on May 26, 2025.

The Deendayal Port Authority, designated as one of three Major Ports to become a “Green Hydrogen Hub” under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aims to advance clean energy adoption, infrastructure modernization, and regional economic growth.

Projects inaugurated, valued at ₹532 crore ($63.33 million USD), include Oil Jetty No. 8 at Old Kandla with a capacity of 3.5 Million Metric Tonnes per annum, equipped with telescopic gangways, indigenously developed quick-release mooring systems, and an automated firefighting system for handling large liquid cargo vessels up to 1 lakh Deadweight Tonnage, connectivity enhancements to the Container Terminal at Tuna-Tekra to improve container traffic efficiency, expansion of the port area for EXIM cargo storage to facilitate faster cargo evacuation, and other initiatives to strengthen port operations, enhance community infrastructure, and create employment opportunities.

Foundation stones were laid for projects worth ₹602 crore ($71.67 million USD), including a 10 MW Green Hydrogen Production Facility at Kandla to advance clean energy production and position DPA as a leader in the green hydrogen sector, and the construction of 3 Road Over Bridges and upgradation to 6-lane roads at Kandla to modernize port logistics and improve city-port connectivity.

“With these initiatives, Deendayal Port Authority reaffirms its commitment to building a green, efficient, and globally competitive maritime ecosystem,” stated an official release, emphasizing the role of clean energy, advanced cargo handling solutions, and smart infrastructure in positioning India as a logistics powerhouse.

The Deendayal Port Authority, formerly known as Kandla Port Trust, is a major port located in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat, India. Established in 1952, it is one of India’s 12 Major Ports and handles significant maritime trade, particularly in bulk cargo such as petroleum, chemicals, and food grains.

