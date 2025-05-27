  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

2025 May 27   18:07

alternative fuels

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

On May 27, 2025, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria', utilizing hydrogen and biodiesel fuels, received the "Ship of the Year 2024" award from the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers (JASNAOE).

The vessel was developed by MOL Group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. 

The Hanaria employs a hybrid propulsion system combining hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and a biodiesel generator. This configuration allows for zero-emission navigation when operating solely on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.

The ship was recognized for its environmentally friendly biodiesel generator and the flexibility to combine three power sources for navigation.  

This marks the eighth time MOL Group-operated vessels have received the Ship of the Year Award and the first time in two years. In 2023, the coal carrier Shofu Maru, equipped with the Wind Challenger hard sail wind propulsion system, and Japan's first LNG-fueled ferry, the Sunflower Kurenai, were both honored.  

MOL has set a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the entire MOL Group by 2050 under the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2."

The company aims to reduce environmental impacts through initiatives including the use of wind power and adoption of clean alternative fuels.  

The Hanaria began service in Kitakyushu in April 2024. The ship was built at the Hongawara Ship Yard Co., Ltd. for MOL Group company MOTENA-Sea, Ltd., with investments from MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a major Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, MOL operates a diverse fleet including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships. The company focuses on sustainable practices and has set a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 under its "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2."

Topics:

MOL

biofuel

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

16:33

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

13:48

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

11:24

KOTUG to supply Lithuania with first fully electric pusher tug for inland waterways

10:46

Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde partner to develop industrial-scale ammonia cracker

10:15

Ascenz Marorka partners with Emerson to deliver advanced smart ship technologies

09:48

Milaha and Fincantieri sign strategic MoU to advance maritime cooperation and technology integration

2025 May 26

18:04

NYK introduces Japan's first fully battery-operated work vessel, "e-Crea"

17:34

Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

17:12

Jana Marine Service Company launches first three of five new self-propelled jack-up barges

16:45

Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

16:24

YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

15:56

CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

15:32

CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

14:51

The "Saturn" drilling rig was returned to Turkmenistan with the escort of ASCO vessels

14:18

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

13:22

TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

12:39

Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

12:08

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

11:54

MOL balances Chinese and South Korean shipyards for LNG carrier orders

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news