Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

On May 27, 2025, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria', utilizing hydrogen and biodiesel fuels, received the "Ship of the Year 2024" award from the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers (JASNAOE).

The vessel was developed by MOL Group company MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd.

The Hanaria employs a hybrid propulsion system combining hydrogen fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, and a biodiesel generator. This configuration allows for zero-emission navigation when operating solely on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries.

The ship was recognized for its environmentally friendly biodiesel generator and the flexibility to combine three power sources for navigation.

This marks the eighth time MOL Group-operated vessels have received the Ship of the Year Award and the first time in two years. In 2023, the coal carrier Shofu Maru, equipped with the Wind Challenger hard sail wind propulsion system, and Japan's first LNG-fueled ferry, the Sunflower Kurenai, were both honored.

MOL has set a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for the entire MOL Group by 2050 under the "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2."

The company aims to reduce environmental impacts through initiatives including the use of wind power and adoption of clean alternative fuels.

The Hanaria began service in Kitakyushu in April 2024. The ship was built at the Hongawara Ship Yard Co., Ltd. for MOL Group company MOTENA-Sea, Ltd., with investments from MOL Techno-Trade, Ltd.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a major Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, MOL operates a diverse fleet including tankers, bulk carriers, and container ships. The company focuses on sustainable practices and has set a goal to achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050 under its "MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2."