Three CSSC's subsidiaries announced significant ship deliveries

On May 26, 2025, multiple subsidiaries of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) reported significant ship deliveries, aligning with the company's "Double Over Half" initiative aimed at surpassing mid-year production benchmarks, according to CSSC's release.

Jiangnan Shipyard delivered the "AL RAHBA," the second vessel in a series of large Mark III Flex membrane-type liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers constructed for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). The construction cycle of "AL RAHBA" was shortened compared to the first vessel delivered in November 2024. Jiangnan Shipyard implemented a five-stage construction methodology, optimizing the build cycle from "4834" to "4634" months.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) delivered the "SEABRAVERY," a 114,000 deadweight ton (DWT) Aframax product tanker built for Greek company Thenamaris. The vessel features hydrodynamic energy-saving ducts, vortex fins, and an optimized main engine, achieving an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) compliant with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Phase III standards. It also meets Tier III nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide emission requirements.

Dalian Shipbuilding, in collaboration with CSSC Tianjin and CSSC Trading, delivered the "JOSEPHINE," the 13th LNG dual-fuel 16,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container ship for Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), 162 days ahead of schedule. The vessel can carry 16,196 standard containers, including 1,800 refrigerated units, and is equipped with an energy efficiency management system.

