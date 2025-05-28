Technip Energies secures PMC contract for Cyprus' Vassilikos LNG terminal

Technip Energies, a French engineering and technology company, has been awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) contract by the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA), a subsidiary of Cyprus’ state-owned Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA), according to the company's release.

The contract involves overseeing the completion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Vassilikos, Cyprus, a project aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on imported oil and supporting its transition to cleaner energy sources.

The Vassilikos LNG terminal project, which began construction in July 2020, includes a jetty and a converted floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

ETYFA had previously signed an engineer, procure, construct, operate, and maintain (EPCOM) contract with a Chinese-led consortium comprising China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation), Metron Energy Applications, Hudong-Zhonghua, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

However, the project has faced delays, prompting ETYFA to seek additional project management support.

In September 2024, ETYFA invited bids for PMC services to ensure the terminal’s completion, with a target completion date set for the end of 2025, as stated by Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou on March 26, 2024.

“The import terminal is part of an EU project of common interest that seeks to introduce natural gas to Cyprus with the goal of reducing its dependence on imported oil and facilitating its transition to cleaner energy services,” Technip Energies stated in a social media post on May 26, 2025.

The company did not disclose further details about the contract’s scope or value.

Technip Energies is a French engineering and technology company specializing in energy transition projects. Established in 2021 as a spin-off from TechnipFMC, the company focuses on designing and constructing large-scale facilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry.