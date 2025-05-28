  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Technip Energies secures PMC contract for Cyprus' Vassilikos LNG terminal

2025 May 28   10:52

LNG

Technip Energies secures PMC contract for Cyprus' Vassilikos LNG terminal

Technip Energies, a French engineering and technology company, has been awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) contract by the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA), a subsidiary of Cyprus’ state-owned Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA), according to the company's release.

The contract involves overseeing the completion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Vassilikos, Cyprus, a project aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on imported oil and supporting its transition to cleaner energy sources.  

The Vassilikos LNG terminal project, which began construction in July 2020, includes a jetty and a converted floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

ETYFA had previously signed an engineer, procure, construct, operate, and maintain (EPCOM) contract with a Chinese-led consortium comprising China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (a unit of China National Petroleum Corporation), Metron Energy Applications, Hudong-Zhonghua, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

However, the project has faced delays, prompting ETYFA to seek additional project management support.

In September 2024, ETYFA invited bids for PMC services to ensure the terminal’s completion, with a target completion date set for the end of 2025, as stated by Cyprus Energy Minister George Papanastasiou on March 26, 2024.  

“The import terminal is part of an EU project of common interest that seeks to introduce natural gas to Cyprus with the goal of reducing its dependence on imported oil and facilitating its transition to cleaner energy services,” Technip Energies stated in a social media post on May 26, 2025.

The company did not disclose further details about the contract’s scope or value.  

Technip Energies is a French engineering and technology company specializing in energy transition projects. Established in 2021 as a spin-off from TechnipFMC, the company focuses on designing and constructing large-scale facilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry.

Topics:

FSRU

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

10:29

Toll Group considers acquisition of Darwin Port lease from Chinese operator

09:47

Three CSSC's subsidiaries announced significant ship deliveries

2025 May 27

18:07

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

16:33

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

13:48

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news