2025 May 28   11:02

shipbuilding

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

Babcock International has marked a significant milestone in the UK's naval shipbuilding programme with the unveiling of HMS Venturer, the first of the Royal Navy's Type 31 frigates, at its Rosyth facility, according to the company's release.

The 5,700-tonne, 139-metre-long vessel was maneuvered out of the build hall using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs), signaling the transition from construction to final preparations for float-off into the River Forth in the coming weeks.  

The Type 31 programme, based on Babcock's Arrowhead 140 design, encompasses five Inspiration Class frigates, all to be completed within a decade from the initial contract award.

The design has been exported to Indonesia and Poland.  

Sir Nick Hine, Chief Executive of Babcock’s Marine Sector, stated:  “For the first time, we’re seeing HMS Venturer, the first of her class emerge from the build hall – a powerful symbol of UK naval ambition and sovereign capability. It marks another major milestone in a standout week for British shipbuilding, at a time when global uncertainty demands even greater defence capability.”  

Following float-off, HMS Venturer will return to Rosyth for outfitting and systems integration before commencing sea trials and entering operational service. 

Babcock International Group is a UK-based engineering services company specializing in managing complex assets and infrastructure in safety- and mission-critical environments.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

