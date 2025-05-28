  1. Home
2025 May 28   11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply the electric propulsion systems for three fully battery-electric, high-speed ferries set to operate in the San Francisco Bay area, according to the company's release.

These vessels will be the first full electric high-speed ferries to be built and operated in the United States.

The order was placed by shipyard All American Marine (AAM) on behalf of San Francisco Bay Ferry, California's largest public ferry operator.

The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2025.  

Wärtsilä's scope of supply includes the energy and power management system (EPMS), integrated automation system (IAS), batteries, DC Hub, transformers, electric motors, and shore power supply.

Equipment deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2026, with the first vessel expected to join the ferry fleet in early 2027.  

Ron Wille, President of All American Marine Inc., stated: "These 150-passenger ferries represent a transformative step forward in sustainable and innovative marine transportation. They showcase AAM’s unwavering commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge, emission-free solutions. As we look to the future of this project, we are relying upon Wärtsilä’s advanced technologies and extensive expertise to continue driving the success of this pioneering project."  

The vessels are part of San Francisco Bay Ferry's Rapid Electric Emission Free (REEF) Ferry Program, which aims to transition the agency's fleet to zero-emission propulsion technology.

They will operate on new routes connecting Treasure Island and Mission Bay to the Downtown San Francisco ferry terminal.

Wärtsilä will collaborate with the REEF project team to finalize vessel and charging system concepts.  

Aurora Marine Design provided the initial concept design of the vessels, with Teknicraft responsible for the detailed design.

The ferries, built to USCG Subchapter T standards, will be 100 feet long with a 26-foot beam and a 5.9-foot draft, operating at 24 knots powered by dual 625-kilowatt electric motors. 

Wärtsilä Corporation is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company operates in over 240 locations across 79 countries.

All American Marine (AAM) is a U.S.-based shipbuilder specializing in the construction of high-performance aluminum vessels.

