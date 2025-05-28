Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

Dublin Port Company has announced significant advancements in its Masterplan 2040 Project 2 (MP2), focusing on the construction of a new quay wall at Berth 52 East and a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) facility at Berth 53.

These developments aim to support increasing freight and ferry traffic and incorporate new technologies for the berthing of larger vessels, according to the company's release.

The project encompasses the installation of a combi-wall quay structure, a double-tier linkspan, and a modern bridge system for Ro-Ro vessels, along with extensive marine and landside infrastructure.

Berth 53 will feature a 290-meter open jetty with nine marine platforms (Dolphins), while landside developments include a 400-meter access road, electrical services, CCTV, and an asphalt-paved operational yard.

Environmental compliance is integral to the project, with construction activities adhering to strict licensing conditions and seasonal restrictions to protect the River Liffey's ecosystem.

No piling occurs during the peak salmon smolt migration period from March to May, and dredging is confined to October through March.

Michael McKenna, Dublin Port Harbourmaster, stated: "This is a critical investment in Dublin Port's capacity and resilience. The Berth 52/53 project not only enhances our ability to handle next-generation Ro-Ro vessels but also reflects our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship. By delivering this infrastructure, we're ensuring the port continues to serve as Ireland's largest and busiest port, facilitating over €165bn worth of trade each year and growing."

The quay wall at Berth 52 East will extend the existing reclaimed land 40 meters into the river, providing a structural connection to the Berth 53 jetty. The combi-wall design, consisting of large-diameter tubular and sheet steel piles, will be installed using rotary boring and vibration piling techniques.

Berth 53's design includes a 9-meter environmental screen to protect the nearby Special Protection Area (SPA) from vessel wash and a 1.2-meter high visual barrier.

The new linkspan system is engineered to accommodate a wide range of Ro-Ro vessels, with hydraulically operated ramps enabling access to multiple deck levels.

The MP2 Project is part of Dublin Port's Masterplan 2040, which includes three major projects: the nearly completed Alexandra Basin Redevelopment, MP2, and the 3FM (Third and Final Masterplan) project, currently in the planning permission pipeline with An Bord Pleanála.

Dublin Port Company is a state-owned commercial enterprise responsible for the management, control, operation, and development of Dublin Port. It handles approximately 80% of Ireland's unitized freight and is a critical hub for the country's import and export activities.