SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

SITC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based SITC International Holdings, and Singapore's ALLIED Company have signed an agreement to develop the SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore, according to SITC's release. The signing ceremony took place in Qingdao, China.

The implementation of this project marks the official launch of the world's first double-layer three-dimensional, digital and intelligent warehousing and storage yard project.

The facility aims to operate with minimal human intervention, utilizing renewable energy sources such as solar power and kinetic energy generated during equipment movement.

The project will implement a "12+8" double-layer container storage system designed by SITC Intelligent Technology to maximize land use efficiency.

This system is part of a broader initiative to create a fully automated, digital, and intelligent warehousing and storage yard.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, SITC International Holdings is a leading shipping logistics company in the intra-Asia market. Its services include container liner shipping, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management. As of the end of 2024, SITC operated 114 vessels, including 100 owned ships, and reported a container shipping volume of approximately 3.56 million TEU.