2025 May 28   13:52

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with Norwegian shipbuilder Maritime Partner AS to deliver waterjets and control systems for seven new Search and Rescue (SAR) vessels, according to the company's release.

These vessels are being constructed for the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO).  

Each SAR vessel will be equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime S50-3/CA waterjets and the Jet Control System – Extended (JCS-E), designed to enhance manoeuvrability, reliability, and performance during rescue operations.

Construction will take place at Maritime Partner’s yard in Ålesund, Norway, with deliveries scheduled to commence in February 2027.  

Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, Executive Vice President, Propulsion & Handling at Kongsberg Maritime, stated:  “This contract highlights the strength of Nordic cooperation and our shared commitment to delivering high-performance propulsion solutions for demanding operational environments.”  

The Kamewa S50-3/CA waterjets are engineered for high-speed performance, low maintenance, and precise control, aligning with the rapid response requirements of SAR missions. 

Kongsberg Maritime is a Norwegian technology enterprise within the Kongsberg Gruppen (KOG). Founded in 1814, the company delivers systems for positioning, surveying, navigation, and automation to merchant vessels and offshore installations.

Maritime Partner AS is a Norwegian shipbuilder based in Ålesund, specializing in the design and construction of high-performance boats, including rescue vessels. Established in 1994, the company has delivered over 2,300 vessels, many in the rescue-boat sector.

