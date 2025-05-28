First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

The Japanese-flagged cruise ship ASUKA III, the largest of its kind in Japan, underwent its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation at the Singapore Cruise Centre (SCC), according to SCC's release.

The operation was carried out by FueLNG Private Limited, marking the first time Shell LNG has supplied an LNG-powered cruise ship in the Asia-Pacific region.

The bunkering follows a similar operation conducted at SCC in February 2025, when TotalEnergies Marine Fuels supplied LNG to Silversea Cruises’ Silver Nova, noted as the Asia-Pacific region’s first LNG bunkering for a cruise passenger ship.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), FueLNG Private Limited, and the Singapore Cruise Centre collaborated to facilitate the operation.

“This achievement was made possible with the strong partnership and support of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), FueLNG Private Limited, and our dedicated team at Singapore Cruise Centre,” stated a representative from the Singapore Cruise Centre.

Singapore’s LNG bunkering sales have seen significant growth, with the MPA reporting 463,948 metric tons of LNG bunker fuel sold in 2024, a fourfold increase from 2023. This rise is attributed to the increasing global fleet of LNG-powered vessels and competitive LNG bunker prices.

NYK Cruises Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line), operates the ASUKA III, Japan’s largest cruise ship. NYK Line, founded in 1885, is one of Japan’s leading shipping companies, with a global fleet that includes container ships, bulk carriers, and LNG-powered vessels. ASUKA III, launched in 2024, is designed to cater to the luxury cruise market while incorporating cleaner fuel technologies.

FueLNG Private Limited, established in 2016, is a joint venture between Shell Singapore Pte. Ltd. and Seatrium Offshore & Marine Ltd. It holds an LNG bunker supplier license from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and operates two LNG bunkering vessels, FueLNG Bellina (7,500 cbm) and FueLNG Venosa (18,000 cbm).