2025 May 28   14:48

shipbuilding

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

On May 22, 2025, Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania launched the latest Island Class ferry for BC Ferries, according to the company's release.

The vessel, a Damen RoRo 8117 E3 model, is the first in an order of four battery-equipped diesel-hybrid ferries, increasing the total number of Damen-built vessels in the BC Ferries fleet to ten.  

Designed to operate exclusively on electric power once terminal charging infrastructure is established, the ferry will serve routes between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island, and Campbell River and Quadra Island in British Columbia.

Each vessel will accommodate up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers, recharging during passenger embarkation and disembarkation using renewable energy.  

The following day, on May 23, Damen conducted the keel laying for the ninth Island Class vessel and initiated steel cutting for the tenth.

BC Ferries’ Executive Director of Shipbuilding, Ed Hooper, participated in the ceremonies, welding the coin during the keel laying and attending the steel cutting and launch events.  "The Island Class is now our largest single class of vessels, and they’re a critical part of our larger effort to renew and modernize our entire fleet to meet the needs of the people in British Columbia who rely on BC Ferries every single day," said Hooper.  

Canadian Ambassador to Romania, Gavin Buchan, also attended the launch, stating, "As a fully electric ferry, this vessel will be both at the leading edge of technology and something which will make a meaningful contribution to fighting climate change… it symbolizes both the strength of our partnership and the bright future which lies ahead."  

In addition to the vessels, Damen is supplying onshore charging equipment to BC Ferries. Post-delivery in 2027, Damen will provide ongoing support from its Canadian Service Hub in Victoria. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. Established in 1927, Damen operates over 35 shipyards and related companies worldwide. The company specializes in the design and construction of a wide range of vessels, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol ships, and ferries.

BC Ferries is a publicly owned ferry service provider in British Columbia, Canada. Established in 1960, BC Ferries operates one of the largest and most complex ferry networks in the world, with a fleet of over 35 vessels serving 25 routes along the British Columbia coast.

Topics:

Damen

electric

ferry

BC Ferries

