  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

2025 May 28   15:24

offshore

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group) announced today the successful delivery of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), BW Opal, to BW Offshore.

Mr Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Energy (Americas), Seatrium said, "We would like to express our appreciation to BW Offshore for entrusting Seatrium with their projects over the years. The successful completion of BW Opal is a testament of our strong teamwork, project management and experience, reinforcing Seatrium’s standing as the world leader in the conversion, modification and completion of FPSOs. Our reliability and expertise in executing FPSO projects allow us to continue to win the trust and confidence of our customers. The successful delivery also marks our 18th FPSO for BW Offshore, building on the strong partnership that we have forged over decades of collaboration.”

Seatrium’s scope of work includes installation and integration works of topside modules, deck equipment and the turret mooring system, as well as completion and commissioning support for BW Offshore.

FPSO BW Opal is one of the largest FPSOs ever delivered to Australia and will be deployed at the Santos operated Barossa Field located 285 kilometres offshore Darwin in northern Australia.

The FPSO is designed with a gas handling capacity of 850 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) and 11,000 barrels per day of stabilised condensate.

Designed with cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies, the FPSO will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% compared to traditional systems, translating to a reduction of up to 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the life of the asset.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Topics:

FPSO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

10:52

Technip Energies secures PMC contract for Cyprus' Vassilikos LNG terminal

10:29

Toll Group considers acquisition of Darwin Port lease from Chinese operator

09:47

Three CSSC's subsidiaries announced significant ship deliveries

2025 May 27

18:07

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

16:33

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

13:48

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news