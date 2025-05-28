Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

Seatrium Limited (Seatrium, or the Group) announced today the successful delivery of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), BW Opal, to BW Offshore.

Mr Marlin Khiew, Executive Vice President, Energy (Americas), Seatrium said, "We would like to express our appreciation to BW Offshore for entrusting Seatrium with their projects over the years. The successful completion of BW Opal is a testament of our strong teamwork, project management and experience, reinforcing Seatrium’s standing as the world leader in the conversion, modification and completion of FPSOs. Our reliability and expertise in executing FPSO projects allow us to continue to win the trust and confidence of our customers. The successful delivery also marks our 18th FPSO for BW Offshore, building on the strong partnership that we have forged over decades of collaboration.”

Seatrium’s scope of work includes installation and integration works of topside modules, deck equipment and the turret mooring system, as well as completion and commissioning support for BW Offshore.

FPSO BW Opal is one of the largest FPSOs ever delivered to Australia and will be deployed at the Santos operated Barossa Field located 285 kilometres offshore Darwin in northern Australia.

The FPSO is designed with a gas handling capacity of 850 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) and 11,000 barrels per day of stabilised condensate.

Designed with cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies, the FPSO will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% compared to traditional systems, translating to a reduction of up to 2.3 million tonnes of CO2 emissions over the life of the asset.

Seatrium Limited provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries. Headquartered in Singapore, the Group has over 60 years of track record in the design and construction of rigs, floaters, offshore platforms and specialised vessels, as well as in the repair, upgrading and conversion of different ship types. Seatrium operates shipyards, engineering & technology centres and facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Norway, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States.