2025 May 28   15:48

ports

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

On 28 May 2025, the Port of Rotterdam Authority introduced the RPA ZERO, a fully electric hydrofoil patrol vessel, as part of a pilot scheme within its fleet renewal program, according to the company's release.

The Artemis EF-12 Workboat, leased from Artemis Technologies, is designed to assess the feasibility of integrating hydrofoil vessels into the Harbour Master’s Division operations.  

The RPA ZERO operates by lifting its hull above water at higher speeds, reducing drag and wave impact, thereby enhancing energy efficiency.

This pilot initiative aims to evaluate the vessel's suitability for 24/7 deployment, focusing on aspects such as sailing behavior, reliability, electric power benefits and challenges, and charging requirements.  

Herman Verweij, Manager of Maritime and Environmental Safety at the Harbour Master’s Division, stated: "We aim to be the smartest port, increasingly using modern tools in our enforcement and monitoring tasks. We also want to be the most sustainable port, but in case of incidents, we must be able to respond rapidly on the water."  

Dr. Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies, commented: "Collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how our Artemis EF-12 Workboat can contribute to decarbonising port operations. We are glad to be supporting one of the most integral ports in all of Europe with its efforts to achieve the ambitious sustainability goals it has set, whilst maintaining the highest of safety and efficiency standards."  

The pilot scheme is scheduled to run until November 2025, during which the Port of Rotterdam Authority will assess the applications, opportunities, and risks associated with hydrofoil vessels in its fleet. 

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is responsible for the development, management, and operation of the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest seaport.

Artemis Technologies is a maritime technology company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, specializing in the development of zero-emission vessels and propulsion systems.

Port of Rotterdam

