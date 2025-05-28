CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM has announced the development of a fully electric container barge in Vietnam, marking a significant step in sustainable inland waterway transport.

The initiative includes the construction of a solar-powered charging station at the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep, capable of generating up to 1 GWh of green electricity annually.

The electric barge, co-designed by CMA CGM’s New Build and R&D teams in partnership with battery technology provider CATL, will operate on a 180 km round trip between Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

It is expected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 778 tons per year and transport over 50,000 TEUs annually. NIKE has committed to utilizing the electric barge for its logistics operations between its manufacturing sites in Vietnam and the Gemalink container terminal.

The project is scheduled to commence operations in early 2026.

CMA CGM Group is a global shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille, France. As the world's third-largest container shipping company, CMA CGM operates over 650 vessels, serving more than 420 ports across five continents. CMA CGM has been present in Vietnam since 1989, with five offices, 29 weekly maritime services, and over 550 employees.

NIKE, Inc. is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. NIKE is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment.