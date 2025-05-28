EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

The European Union (EU) today announced a new strategy for the Black Sea region, aiming to foster stability and security, according to the European Commission's release.

This initiative seeks to enhance connections and promote growth by linking Europe with the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond.

The strategy is also designed to reinforce the EU's geopolitical role as a reliable actor in the Black Sea region.

The EU will pursue closer cooperation with Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Türkiye, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Regional cooperation on connectivity will be advanced.

The strategy intends to provide tangible benefits to Black Sea partners and the EU through investment in and deepening of mutually beneficial partnerships.

Future EU-Black Sea cooperation is structured around three pillars: enhancing security, stability, and resilience; fostering sustainable growth and prosperity; and promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness, and civil protection.

Under these pillars, the EU and its partners will implement three flagship initiatives.

The Black Sea Maritime Security initiative, including the establishment of a Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, will strengthen maritime safety and security, protect critical maritime infrastructure, and address the marine environment.

This initiative will also enhance regional cooperation on demining and mitigate risks to the environment and maritime safety.

A dedicated Connectivity Agenda, aligned with the extended Trans-European Networks, will develop transport, energy, and digital networks.

This agenda is intended to leverage the Black Sea region's potential as a vital corridor connecting Europe with Central Asia via the South Caucasus, aiming to boost economic growth and competitiveness.

Preparedness of coastal communities and blue economy sectors will be reinforced to enable Black Sea countries to manage war-related environmental damage, respond to climate-change related risks, and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.

The strategy will integrate relevant EU instruments and policies, mobilizing investments in accordance with the Global Gateway Strategy and through a Team Europe approach, involving EU institutions, Member States, and European financial institutions.

The proposal aims to drive sustainable development and enhance economic prosperity, with transport, energy, digital, and trade corridors connecting the Black Sea Region to the Baltic and the Mediterranean, through the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea, and towards Central Asia.

The strategy also foresees reinforcing preparedness and climate adaptation given the region's vulnerability to natural and human-made disasters, climate change, and environmental degradation.

The EU will also guide interested partners toward EU integration by strengthening the rule of law, accelerating reforms, aligning with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy, and gradually integrating them into the EU Single Market.

This new strategic approach will be implemented in synergy with the enlargement process and the Eastern Partnership policy.

