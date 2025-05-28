  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

2025 May 28   16:39

shipping

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

The European Union (EU) today announced a new strategy for the Black Sea region, aiming to foster stability and security, according to the European Commission's release.

This initiative seeks to enhance connections and promote growth by linking Europe with the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond.

The strategy is also designed to reinforce the EU's geopolitical role as a reliable actor in the Black Sea region.  

The EU will pursue closer cooperation with Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Türkiye, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

Regional cooperation on connectivity will be advanced.

The strategy intends to provide tangible benefits to Black Sea partners and the EU through investment in and deepening of mutually beneficial partnerships.  

Future EU-Black Sea cooperation is structured around three pillars: enhancing security, stability, and resilience; fostering sustainable growth and prosperity; and promoting environmental protection, climate change resilience and preparedness, and civil protection.  

Under these pillars, the EU and its partners will implement three flagship initiatives.

The Black Sea Maritime Security initiative, including the establishment of a Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, will strengthen maritime safety and security, protect critical maritime infrastructure, and address the marine environment.

This initiative will also enhance regional cooperation on demining and mitigate risks to the environment and maritime safety.  

A dedicated Connectivity Agenda, aligned with the extended Trans-European Networks, will develop transport, energy, and digital networks.

This agenda is intended to leverage the Black Sea region's potential as a vital corridor connecting Europe with Central Asia via the South Caucasus, aiming to boost economic growth and competitiveness.  

Preparedness of coastal communities and blue economy sectors will be reinforced to enable Black Sea countries to manage war-related environmental damage, respond to climate-change related risks, and identify opportunities for sustainable growth.  

The strategy will integrate relevant EU instruments and policies, mobilizing investments in accordance with the Global Gateway Strategy and through a Team Europe approach, involving EU institutions, Member States, and European financial institutions.  

The proposal aims to drive sustainable development and enhance economic prosperity, with transport, energy, digital, and trade corridors connecting the Black Sea Region to the Baltic and the Mediterranean, through the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea, and towards Central Asia.

The strategy also foresees reinforcing preparedness and climate adaptation given the region's vulnerability to natural and human-made disasters, climate change, and environmental degradation.  

The EU will also guide interested partners toward EU integration by strengthening the rule of law, accelerating reforms, aligning with the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy, and gradually integrating them into the EU Single Market.

This new strategic approach will be implemented in synergy with the enlargement process and the Eastern Partnership policy. 

The European Union is a political and economic union of 27 member states located primarily in Europe. It operates through a system of supranational institutions and intergovernmental decisions.

Topics:

European Commission

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

10:52

Technip Energies secures PMC contract for Cyprus' Vassilikos LNG terminal

10:29

Toll Group considers acquisition of Darwin Port lease from Chinese operator

09:47

Three CSSC's subsidiaries announced significant ship deliveries

2025 May 27

18:07

Japan's first hydrogen and biodiesel hybrid passenger ship 'Hanaria' wins 'Ship of the Year 2024'

17:38

India's PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects worth over $130.95 mln at Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla

17:20

AM Green and Port of Rotterdam forge $1 bln green energy corridor between India and Europe

16:57

ESL Shipping secures €70 mln loan from Svenska Skeppshypotek for methanol-powered vessels

16:33

Construction begins on CO₂ pipeline network in Port of Antwerp

15:54

Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore energy firms sign agreement to explore cross-border renewable electricity supply

15:24

First LNG modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG site in British Columbia

14:34

PPA S.A. resumes operations of floating dock "Piraeus II" at Perama Ship Repair Zone

14:13

Deltamarin secures design contract for Finnlines' new Hansa Superstar RoPax vessels

13:48

DET commissions third floating LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven

12:42

Damen Shipyards Chairman receives Lifetime Achievement recognition at TUGTECHNOLOGY 2025

12:11

Kongsberg Maritime introduces modular TTH Tunnel Thrusters with onboard servicing capabilities

11:42

Brunvoll to supply propulsion system for Dong Fang Offshore's new subsea vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news