Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

Concordia Damen delivered a CDS River Cruise 135 type vessel, named Excellence Crown, to the Swiss shipping company Twerenbold Reisen Group, according to the company's release.

The 135-meter-long ship, built at the Werkendam shipyard in the Netherlands, incorporates a diesel-electric propulsion system with smart peak shaving, storing surplus energy in batteries for later use, including fully electric mooring in ports.

Solar panels integrated into the railing and shore power support the charging system.

The vessel also features two heat recovery systems: one using engine cooling water for central heating and another connected to the HVAC system.

The Excellence Crown, the tenth ship in the Swiss Excellence River Cruise fleet under Twerenbold, was christened on May 2, 2025, in Basel during a ceremony attended by 650 guests.

The ship includes 73 passenger cabins, 12 suites with panoramic windows, an atrium, spa, restaurants, lounges, and a dedicated aft deck with a mess room and private quarters for crew comfort.

The interior was designed by Nazly Twerenbold to reflect a Swiss boutique grand hotel aesthetic.

Johan Muilenburg, Project Manager at Concordia Damen, stated, “Excellence Crown is built according to the Green Award Gold standard, incorporating high insulation values, laser-controlled ventilation, and the use of environmentally friendly materials.”

To meet growing demand, Concordia Damen has started building hulls on stock and invested in a quay for three 135-meter vessels.

Chris Kornet, Managing Director of Concordia Damen, noted, “After the success of the A-Rosa Sena, we took a close look at this market and how we can – and importantly, want to – build river cruise vessels.”

He added that partnerships with companies including CCM3, Hoogendoorn 1961, and Lloyd’s Register were key to the project.

Stephan Frei, CEO of Twerenbold Reisen, said, “We want to inspire our guests with examples of how nature conservation and innovation can go hand in hand – from the Biesbosch to the green rooftops of Rotterdam.”

Concordia Damen is a Dutch shipbuilding company based in Werkendam, Netherlands, specializing in the design and construction of inland waterway vessels, including dry cargo vessels, tankers, pushers, and river cruisers.

Twerenbold Reisen Group, headquartered in Baden-Rütihof, Switzerland, is a family-owned enterprise established in 1895, operating in tourism, passenger transport, and logistics.