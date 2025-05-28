CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

CMA CGM has updated its North Europe to/from East Coast South America SAFRAN service, according to the company's release.

The port of London Gateway (GBLGP) will be temporarily replaced by the port of Southampton (GBSOU) for four consecutive voyages.

The updated rotation will be: Southampton - Rotterdam - Hamburg - Antwerp - Tanger Med - Santos - Paranagua - Buenos Aires - Montevideo - Rio Grande - Paranagua - Santos - Southampton.

CMA CGM is a French-based global shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille, France. Founded in 1978, it is one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, operating a fleet of over 600 vessels and serving more than 420 ports across 160 countries.