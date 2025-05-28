CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

CEVA Logistics announced an expansion of its global deep-sea car carrier operations, establishing a regular trade lane from the Far East to Central and South America, supplemented by spot services, according to the company's release.

The company has added three roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessels, with capacities ranging from 5,500 to 7,000 car equivalent units (CEUs), to its fleet to support its finished vehicle logistics (FVL) solutions for the automotive market.

The new trade lane operates between the Far East and the west coast of Central and South America, with multiple origin and destination ports in China, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.

CEVA Logistics now operates a fleet of nine deep-sea and short-sea vessels across four major trade lanes.

In 2023, the company began operating four LNG dual-fuel hybrid deep-sea vessels leased from CMA CGM for 10 years, sourced from Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Additional vessel leases have since been secured. Each vessel is equipped with lift decks to accommodate various vehicle types, including passenger cars, vans, trucks, heavy machinery, and oversized vehicles.

Since launching its RORO services, CEVA has transported over 225,000 vehicles, including high and heavy equipment. In 2024, the company moved more than 6.1 million vehicles globally through its FVL solutions.

CEVA’s inland transport capabilities, including trucking and rail, facilitate vehicle movement from factories to origin ports and from destination ports to final delivery points.

This end-to-end service enhances efficiency for automotive customers. In Central and South America, CEVA’s land-side transport assets and vehicle compounds support direct delivery to automakers’ distribution networks or dealer locations.

The addition of the 5,500-CEU Lake Fuxian vessel in Q1 2025 enables CEVA to offer spot solutions.

Recently, the vessel delivered vehicles and construction equipment from China to South Africa’s Port of Durban and then to Vitoria, Brazil, for a final delivery of 2,500 vehicles and equipment.

Emmanuel Cheremetinski, global FVL leader at CEVA Logistics, stated: “With end-to-end solutions from factory to dealer, this expansion of our RORO vessel fleet directly reflects the value we offer our customers. The additional vessels allow us to provide both reliability and flexibility through our new regular trade lane rotation and our global spot solutions.”

CEVA Logistics is a global third-party logistics provider headquartered in Marseille, France. Operating in 170 countries with approximately 110,000 employees across more than 1,500 facilities, the company offers customized end-to-end supply chain solutions, including contract logistics, air, ocean, ground, and finished vehicle logistics (FVL). In 2024, CEVA reported revenue of US$18.3 billion. A subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group since 2019, CEVA specializes in automotive logistics, managing the transport of over 6.1 million vehicles worldwide in 2024.