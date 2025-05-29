Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

Navigare Shipping & Logistics, headquartered in the Faroe Islands, has entered into a long-term charter agreement for four Groot 5200 XL mini-bulkers with Briese Schiffahrts and Futurum Shipping, according to the company's release.

The company stated that this collaboration aims to strengthen commercial ties and reinforce its commitment to sustainability in shipping.

Established in 1966 and led by the Højgaard family, Navigare Shipping operates a fleet of approximately 15 vessels focused on efficient goods transportation in Northern Europe. In November 2024, the company contracted four new general cargo vessels, each with a deadweight tonnage (dwt) of 5,600, at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands.

The first of these newbuilds is scheduled for delivery in spring 2026.

Additionally, Navigare has acquired the general cargo vessel Helena VG, built in 2011 with a dwt of 3,175. The vessel will be renamed Hav Sand and is expected to enter service as a self-discharger by July 2025.

Briese Schiffahrts is a German shipping company specializing in the management and operation of a diverse fleet, including multi-purpose vessels.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards is a Dutch shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including general cargo ships.