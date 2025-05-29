  1. Home
2025 May 29   10:09

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

Swiss marine power company WinGD has secured an order to supply two X-S short-stroke engines for container vessels being constructed for X-Press Feeders at HD Hyundai Mipo shipyard. Each 2,800 TEU vessel will be equipped with a six-cylinder, 62-bore model from WinGD’s newly developed X-S series, according to the company's release.

The X-S series is designed to provide compact power solutions for vessels with small propellers or low main deck heights, offering improved efficiency within a reduced footprint compared to previous models. X-Press Feeders selected these engines due to their lower fuel consumption relative to other medium-bore engine designs.  

Benny Hilström, Vice President of Market Development at WinGD, stated, “The medium-bore engine is the workhorse of the deep-sea shipping market. With the X-S series we have a thoroughbred—supremely efficient, easy to maintain, with low production costs and ready for deployment for all fuels. In a size range where the choice of engine has often been automatic, we believe our new range has the attributes to make operators consider their options again - as X-Press Feeders did.”  

The X-S series succeeds the RT-flex50 and RT-flex58 engines and is available in 52- and 62-bore sizes, compatible with various fuel options including diesel, dual-fuel LNG, methanol, and ammonia.

The engines offer approximately 4% lower fuel consumption compared to equivalent-sized engines, depending on the operating profile.

Design considerations for the X-S series focused on reducing production costs. Features such as a redesigned cylinder block to minimize machining time, along with smaller components like the fuel supply unit, gland box, gear train, and guide shoe, contribute to both lower manufacturing costs and reduced weight.

The engine is approximately 15% shorter than long-stroke equivalents, facilitating more efficient vessel layouts and simplifying maintenance in confined spaces due to a similar reduction in piston dismantling height.  

The two 6X62-S2.0 engines will be equipped with high-pressure selective catalytic reduction units to comply with NOx emissions regulations and are scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in late 2026. 

WinGD is a Swiss-based company specializing in the development of two-stroke low-speed gas and diesel engines for marine propulsion. Established in 2015, WinGD builds upon the legacy of Sulzer Diesel, with roots dating back to 1893. WinGD operates as a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). 

X-Press Feeders is a Singapore-based global container shipping company that operates a fleet of feeder vessels, providing transshipment services connecting major ports with regional and smaller ports.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Located in Ulsan, South Korea, the company specializes in constructing medium-sized vessels, including product carriers, container ships, and gas carriers. HD Hyundai Mipo is recognized for its advanced shipbuilding technologies and has delivered numerous vessels to clients worldwide.

