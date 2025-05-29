  1. Home
2025 May 29   10:30

alternative fuels

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

Recently, the first bunkering operations with liquid hydrogen took place in the port of Amsterdam. It was the first time in the Netherlands that a vessel was bunkered with this form of hydrogen. The superyacht Breakthrough, docked at Feadship, was supplied with this alternative fuel, the Port of Amsterdam reported.

The fueling process for the 118.8-meter-long superyacht began with an initial delivery of liquid hydrogen, followed by multiple refueling operations a few weeks later. The hydrogen bunkering was carried out using a truck operated by Air Products. The Breakthrough, built by Feadship, is the first superyacht to integrate a 3.2 MW hydrogen fuel cell system. This system generates electricity without combustion, with water as the only by-product. 

Milembe Mateyo, Director of CNB and State Harbour Master of the North Sea Canal commented:  "We expect that several alternative marine fuels will coexist in the future. This requires flexibility and foresight from both us and the companies in the port area. We are proud that the first bunkering with liquid hydrogen has now taken place in our port. It demonstrates that hydrogen is a viable solution for zero-emission sailing. This is an important step toward more sustainable shipping and our goal to facilitate the use of sustainable fuels as a Multi Fuel Port." ".

Port of Amsterdam played a key role in enabling this bunkering. We advised the North Sea Canal Area Environmental Agency (OD) on safety matters, drawing on our experience and expertise in bunkering other alternative fuels such as liquefied methane and gaseous hydrogen.

"We aim to take the lead in driving and accelerating the sustainability of shipping. We do this by facilitating, encouraging, and regulating — for example, by developing infrastructure and creating the necessary conditions for the transition to fully sustainable shipping," the port authority added.  

