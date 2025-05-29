ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the implementation of a Ship Recycling Policy and its membership in the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI), aligning with its Green Strategy to promote responsible and environmentally sound practices throughout the vessel lifecycle, according to the company's release.

As ONE expands its owned fleet, the company emphasizes its commitment to the safe and environmentally responsible decommissioning of ships.

The new policy mandates that all ONE vessels be recycled exclusively at certified and reputable facilities that comply with international regulations and standards.

By joining the SRTI, ONE will disclose its ship recycling policies and practices, supporting the initiative's goal to enhance accountability and sustainability within the maritime industry through voluntary data disclosure from shipowners.

Michimasa Noda, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at ONE, stated, “The development of our Ship Recycling Policy, together with our participation in the SRTI, marks a meaningful step forward in our ‘Clean Ship Recycling’ initiative—one of the seven key pillars of ONE’s Green Strategy.”

He added, “We remain committed to fulfilling our responsibilities as a shipowner and to promoting safe, environmentally sound, and socially responsible ship recycling practices across the maritime industry.”

This announcement comes ahead of the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) entering into force on June 26, 2025.

The HKC stipulates that vessel recycling must be conducted in a manner that does not pose unnecessary risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is a Japanese container transportation and shipping company established in 2017 as a joint venture between Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and K Line. Headquartered in Tokyo and Singapore, ONE operates a fleet of over 260 vessels with a capacity exceeding 2 million TEUs, providing container shipping services to over 120 countries worldwide.