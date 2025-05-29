Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has completed sea trials for a 114,000 DWT Aframax product tanker, named H1593, built for Union Maritime Limited (UML), according to the company's release.

The vessel is the first Aframax tanker equipped with WindWings®, a wind-assisted propulsion system featuring three 40-meter-plus automated sails.

During sea trials, the sails adjusted to wind direction, reducing fuel consumption.

The tanker is scheduled for an official naming and delivery ceremony in June 2025. This development aligns with efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the maritime industry.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a major shipbuilding company based in Shanghai, China, and a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). It specializes in constructing commercial vessels, including Aframax tankers, containerships, and pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs). SWS has delivered nearly 60 Aframax product tankers and holds orders for over 20 more.

Union Maritime Limited is a UK-based shipping company focused on owning and operating a fleet of tankers and bulk carriers. Headquartered in London, UML emphasizes sustainable shipping practices and fleet modernization.

Bar Technologies, a UK-based marine engineering firm, developed the WindWings® technology used on the H1593 tanker. Founded in 2016, the company focuses on innovative solutions for decarbonizing the maritime industry, leveraging wind-assisted propulsion to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. WindWings® are rigid, automated sails designed to optimize wind energy for vessel propulsion.