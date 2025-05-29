  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

2025 May 29   13:26

shipbuilding

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

COSCO Shipping Bulk Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, has entered into an agreement with CITIC Financial Leasing for the construction of 30 bulk carriers, each with a deadweight tonnage of 80,000 tons.

The total value of the project is estimated at $1.5 billion.  

Sources in the shipbuilding industry indicate that the deal is a direct response to Beijing’s call for Chinese shipowners to modernize their fleets.

This marks a significant revival of COSCO’s activity in the newbuilding sector following a period of relative inactivity.

The construction is expected to be distributed among several Chinese shipyards.  

The vessels, classified as Kamsarmax bulk carriers, are anticipated to enhance COSCO’s capacity to transport commodities such as iron ore, coal, and grain.

COSCO Shipping Bulk Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, is headquartered in Shanghai and specializes in dry bulk shipping. Established as part of the 2016 merger between China Ocean Shipping Company (COSCO) and China Shipping Group, it operates one of the largest dry bulk fleets globally, with over 380 vessels and a total capacity of approximately 34.58 million deadweight tons (dwt).

CITIC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based financial services company focused on leasing solutions across various sectors, including maritime. Established to support industrial and financial development, it has emerged as a key player in China’s ship leasing market. The company has previously ordered vessels, including 10 ultramax bulk carriers from Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) in 2022 and 10 large pulp carriers from Chengxi Shipyard in 2023.

Topics:

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news