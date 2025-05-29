China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

China United Lines (CUL) is reentering the transpacific shipping market with the launch of its Trans Pacific West Coast 1 (TP1) service, beginning June 7.

The TP1 service will operate on a route connecting Shekou, Ningbo, Qingdao, Long Beach, and back to Shekou, utilizing vessels with capacities ranging from 2,400 to 2,800 TEU.

Weekly capacity on the transpacific route is expected to increase substantially, with over 560,000 TEU departing from Asia to the United States.

The expanded service aims to provide food and beverage companies with improved logistics solutions by enabling more efficient supply chains, reducing lead times, and supporting timely delivery of perishable goods.

China United Lines is a maritime shipping company specializing in container transport services, with a focus on transpacific and Asian shipping routes. The company operates a fleet of container vessels ranging in capacity, serving major ports in China and North America.