2025 May 29   14:23

shipping

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

Avenir LNG has announced a multi-year charter agreement with Excelerate Energy, marking the start of a strategic partnership.

The agreement allows the Avenir Accolade vessel to continue operations in Jamaica, addressing the region’s increasing demand for cleaner and more cost-efficient natural gas.  

This charter extension follows Excelerate Energy’s acquisition of New Fortress Energy’s LNG import and power assets in Jamaica.

The Avenir Accolade is expected to support the ongoing supply and distribution of LNG on the island, contributing to energy security and environmental sustainability.  

Jonathan Quinn, managing director at Avenir LNG, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the commencement of a new relationship with another industry leader as Avenir LNG continues to deliver on our chartering strategy – this time with US-listed regasification specialist Excelerate Energy. We’d like to thank New Fortress Energy for the strong collaboration over the past years and look forward to continuing our strong operating track record in the region and building a partnership to support another key US LNG player, signalling Avenir’s commitment to serving small-scale LNG shipping requirements globally.”  

Avenir LNG is a company specializing in small-scale LNG shipping and logistics. It operates a fleet of LNG carriers designed to support flexible LNG supply chains and distribution, particularly in emerging and regional markets.

Excelerate Energy is a US-listed company specializing in LNG regasification and transportation. It operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) and provides LNG import infrastructure solutions. Excelerate Energy recently expanded its footprint by acquiring New Fortress Energy’s LNG import and power assets in Jamaica.

