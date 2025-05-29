DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

DP World has joined the Joint Operators Logistics Trial (JOLT), deploying two fully electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from its Swindon base to evaluate the practicality of battery-electric trucks in diverse UK logistics operations, according to the company's release.

JOLT is a consortium comprising 14 fleets, three major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) – Volvo, Scania, and DAF – two universities (University of Cambridge and Heriot-Watt University), and various specialists, including software manufacturers, network charging operators, and electric fleet service providers. The project is funded by its participants.

Each participant in the JOLT trial will test the supplied trucks and chargers for three months, assessing various logistics operations, journey types, and load profiles. Data collected will evaluate operational performance, charging infrastructure requirements, battery degradation, range limitations, business case viability for SMEs and large fleets, and future fleet modelling and transition strategies.

This initiative aligns with DP World's "Our World, Our Future" European Sustainability Plan, building on the success of its Modal Shift and Carbon Inset Programme trials. These initiatives have delivered significant environmental benefits, including over 150,000 TEUs of cargo registered in the Carbon Inset Programme, rewarding importers with 50 kg CO₂e carbon credits per container, and more than 100,000 container journeys shifted from road to rail, eliminating over eight million HGV miles and saving 25,000 tonnes of CO₂e.

DP World currently operates 215 HGVs in the UK. If the trial is successful, the company plans to order 45 electric HGVs this year for automotive logistics operations. Looking ahead, DP World proposes to transition 70% of its 802-strong European fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.

Additionally, DP World will test Mercedes-Benz hydrogen fuel cell trucks powered by liquid hydrogen in Germersheim, Germany.

DP World operates in 78 countries across six continents, employing over 111,000 individuals from 162 nationalities.