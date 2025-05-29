  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

2025 May 29   18:05

shipping

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

DP World has joined the Joint Operators Logistics Trial (JOLT), deploying two fully electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) from its Swindon base to evaluate the practicality of battery-electric trucks in diverse UK logistics operations, according to the company's release.

JOLT is a consortium comprising 14 fleets, three major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) – Volvo, Scania, and DAF – two universities (University of Cambridge and Heriot-Watt University), and various specialists, including software manufacturers, network charging operators, and electric fleet service providers. The project is funded by its participants.  

Each participant in the JOLT trial will test the supplied trucks and chargers for three months, assessing various logistics operations, journey types, and load profiles. Data collected will evaluate operational performance, charging infrastructure requirements, battery degradation, range limitations, business case viability for SMEs and large fleets, and future fleet modelling and transition strategies.  

This initiative aligns with DP World's "Our World, Our Future" European Sustainability Plan, building on the success of its Modal Shift and Carbon Inset Programme trials. These initiatives have delivered significant environmental benefits, including over 150,000 TEUs of cargo registered in the Carbon Inset Programme, rewarding importers with 50 kg CO₂e carbon credits per container, and more than 100,000 container journeys shifted from road to rail, eliminating over eight million HGV miles and saving 25,000 tonnes of CO₂e.  

DP World currently operates 215 HGVs in the UK. If the trial is successful, the company plans to order 45 electric HGVs this year for automotive logistics operations. Looking ahead, DP World proposes to transition 70% of its 802-strong European fleet to electric vehicles by 2030.  

Additionally, DP World will test Mercedes-Benz hydrogen fuel cell trucks powered by liquid hydrogen in Germersheim, Germany. 

DP World operates in 78 countries across six continents, employing over 111,000 individuals from 162 nationalities.

Topics:

logistics

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news