Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

Chevron Marine Products is emphasizing the capabilities of HDAX® 9700, its advanced medium-speed trunk piston engine oil, through a series of global seminars aimed at assisting ship owners and operators in enhancing fuel strategy resilience and flexibility, according to the company's release.

The inaugural event of the 2025 series took place in Hamburg in March, bringing together marine customers and technical partners to discuss dual-fuel engine trends, regulatory changes, and Chevron’s role in facilitating fuel flexibility with HDAX 9700. Subsequent events are planned throughout 2025, including recent technical engagements in China and upcoming sessions at Nor-Shipping in Oslo.

“HDAX 9700 provides the market with a fuel-agnostic lubricant, engineered to support both distillate and gaseous fuels without compromising on performance,” said Luc Verbeeke, senior staff engineer at Chevron Marine Products. “Operators who are investing in dual-fuel medium speed engines need confidence that their lubricant will perform across fuel types, eliminating the need to change lubricants with each fuel source selection.”

HDAX 9700 is a premium SAE 40 oil formulated to protect medium-speed four-stroke engines operating on diesel, LNG, CNG, biofuels, methanol, and ammonia. Its hybrid additive technology effectively controls ash accumulation, enhances resistance to oxidation and nitration, and helps prevent corrosion, all while maintaining low oil consumption.

The lubricant is also suitable for engines equipped with exhaust aftertreatment systems such as Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF) and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR).

The product has undergone over 20,000 hours of field testing on a Wärtsilä dual-fuel vessel and is the first lubricant to receive time-unrestricted approval from MAN Energy Solutions for use in four-stroke engines operating on either LNG or low-sulfur distillates (≤0.10% sulfur).

“Chevron’s Insight Seminars are designed to equip customers with the knowledge and insights they need to adapt their operations in lockstep with available technology,” said Baskaran Balakrishnan, manager, Marine Lubricants Product and Technology. “HDAX 9700 reflects Chevron’s commitment to helping customers meet emissions goals without sacrificing performance or restricting fuel choice.”

The seminar in China initiated an international engagement campaign that will include technical sessions at Nor-Shipping 2025 and expert-led discussions in key marine hubs. These forums will feature HDAX 9700 as a central component of Chevron’s support for the shipping industry during a period of significant change. The sessions also offer a platform to explore new performance data, discuss case studies, and preview upcoming enhancements to Chevron’s lubricant offerings.

Chevron Marine Products, a division of Chevron Corporation, offers a comprehensive range of marine lubricants, greases, and technical services designed to support safe, efficient, and compliant shipping operations worldwide.

MAN Energy Solutions is a leading provider of large-bore diesel engines and turbomachinery for marine and stationary applications.

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.