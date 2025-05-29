GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

On May 28, 2025, Norsepower announced an agreement to supply six of its Rotor Sails™ for GEFO Shipping Group's newbuild chemical tankers.

The vessels, designed by Ship Design & Consult GmbH (SDC) and constructed by Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding, are scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2028.

The order includes four 3,850 DWT tankers, each to be fitted with one 20m x 4m rotor sail, and two 7,900 DWT tankers, each with one 28m x 4m rotor sail.

All sails will be EX-compliant, suitable for vessels transporting flammable cargoes, and will meet class and safety requirements.

Manufacturing will occur at Norsepower's dedicated facility in China, with sails delivered fully assembled and tested.

Henning Brauer, GEFO’s Technical Director, stated, “At GEFO, we are committed to building a future-ready fleet that meets the highest standards of environmental performance and operational efficiency. Partnering with Norsepower allows us to integrate proven wind propulsion technology into our newbuilds from day one — supporting both our sustainability targets and our long-term competitiveness.”

The vessels will incorporate the Norsepower Digital Dimension, providing access to the AI-powered Sentient Control™ system and the Norsepower Cloud for real-time performance optimization and emissions tracking.

Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, commented, “This is a landmark agreement for Norsepower, not just because it involves two new customers and six vessels — but because it signals a fundamental shift in how wind propulsion is perceived in commercial shipping.”

The project has received support from the German Government’s NAMKue Fund (Nachhaltige Modernisierung von Küstenschiffen), aimed at promoting sustainable coastal shipping and decarbonization technologies.

Norsepower is a Finnish company specializing in wind-assisted propulsion systems for ships, known for its Rotor Sail™ technology that leverages the Magnus effect to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

GEFO Shipping Group is a German shipping company operating a fleet of tankers, focusing on transporting chemical and other liquid cargoes, with an emphasis on safety and environmental standards.

Ship Design & Consult GmbH (SDC) is a German naval architecture firm providing ship design services.

Nantong Xiangyu Shipbuilding is a Chinese shipyard engaged in constructing various types of vessels.