Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

Moeve has entered into a strategic agreement with Grupo Armas Trasmediterránea to supply approximately 40,000 tons of second-generation (2G) marine biofuels in the Canary Islands through December 2025, according to the company's release.

This long-term contract, with potential extension into 2026, represents Moeve’s largest biofuel supply to date and its first in the region.

Deliveries will occur at the ports of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas (Gran Canaria).

The biofuels, produced at Moeve’s San Roque Energy Park (Cádiz) and La Rábida Energy Park (Huelva), can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 90% over their lifecycle compared to traditional fuels.

Samir Fernández, Director of Marine Fuel Solutions at Moeve, stated, “The agreement with Grupo Armas Trasmediterránea opens a major door for us, positioning us as a key player in the decarbonization of the maritime sector in the Canary Islands. We are determined to continue expanding across Spanish territory, strengthening our leadership in the production and sale of marine biofuels.”

Óscar Martínez, Corporate Commercial Director at Armas Trasmediterránea, commented, “We’re not starting from scratch, we’ve been implementing measures to reduce our environmental footprint for years, from route optimization to becoming pioneers in the use of biofuels. This step forward in biofuel adoption reinforces Armas Trasmediterránea’s commitment to decarbonizing the maritime transport sector and, in particular, protecting the marine environment. It’s not only our natural working environment, it’s also a heritage we have the responsibility to preserve.”

Moeve is a Spanish energy company specializing in the production and distribution of sustainable fuels, including second-generation biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). With operations in over 60 Spanish ports, Moeve aims to lead the energy transition through its 'Positive Motion' strategy, targeting a biofuel production capacity of 2.5 million tons annually by 2030.

Grupo Armas Trasmediterránea is a Spanish maritime transport company operating ferry services connecting the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, and mainland Spain.