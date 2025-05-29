Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

On 28 May 2025, Braskem-Idesa, a joint venture (75:25) in partnership with Advario, officially launched the Terminal Química Puerto México (TQPM) ethane import terminal at the Port of Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, according to the company's message.

The terminal is designed to import up to 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) of ethane to supply feedstock for the Braskem-Idesa petrochemical complex XXI, which houses an ethane cracker with a 1.05 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) capacity.

The $400 million project includes storage capacity of 100,000 cubic meters (54,000 tonnes), a 10-kilometer pipeline, and supporting logistics infrastructure.

This terminal addresses previous supply constraints from Pemex, whose deliveries declined from 66 kbpd in 2010 to 26 kbpd by mid-2024, forcing the complex to operate at 60–80% capacity with periodic shutdowns.

Braskem-Idesa had been importing ethane via ships as a temporary solution.

The new terminal enables full-capacity operations and supports a planned 25% expansion, with full utilization expected by July 2025.

Braskem will operate two specialized ethane carriers, Brilliant Future (delivered January 2025) and Brave Future (scheduled June 2025), to ensure supply reliability.

Long-term contracts have been signed with Enterprise Products Partners to source ethane from Morgan’s Point in the US.

Ethane exports from the US reached 8.9 million tonnes in 2024, driven by increased natural gas processing and terminal capacity expansions such as the Neches River Terminal Phase 1 project, which will add 3.7 mtpa capacity in 2025.

Demand for ethane imports is expected to grow rapidly, supported by new ethane crackers across Asia and increased petrochemical sector preference for ethane due to pricing stability and operational flexibility.

This demand is reflected in vessel orders, with 23 ethane carriers ordered in 2024, although orders slowed in early 2025 amid market and regulatory uncertainties.

The expansion of ethane trade and infrastructure, including recent developments in Mexico, is projected to fuel sustained growth in the global ethane fleet and shipping demand over the next five years.

Braskem-Idesa is a joint venture formed between Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem (75%) and Mexican firm Idesa (25%). The JV operates the petrochemical complex XXI in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, which includes an ethane cracker designed to produce olefins for the regional petrochemical industry.

Advario is a petrochemical logistics company specializing in storage and transportation infrastructure for feedstocks and chemicals.

Pemex Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is Mexico’s state-owned petroleum company responsible for exploration, production, refining, and transportation of oil and gas.