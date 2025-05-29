  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

2025 May 29   16:47

shipping

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

CMB.TECH NV and Golden Ocean Group Limited have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Golden Ocean will merge with and into CMB.TECH Bermuda Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of CMB.TECH.

Each outstanding common share of Golden Ocean, excluding those already owned by CMB.TECH or Golden Ocean, will be exchanged for 0.95 newly issued ordinary shares of CMB.TECH, subject to customary adjustments.

Approximately 95,952,934 new ordinary shares of CMB.TECH are expected to be issued upon completion.  The merged entity will have a combined fleet of approximately 250 vessels.

Post-merger, CMB.TECH shareholders will own approximately 70% (or 67% excluding treasury shares) of the combined company's total issued share capital, while Golden Ocean shareholders will own approximately 30% (or 33% excluding treasury shares), assuming no adjustments to the exchange ratio.  

The merger has received unanimous approval from CMB.TECH's Supervisory Board and Golden Ocean's Board of Directors, including its special transaction committee composed solely of disinterested directors.

The committee obtained a fairness opinion from financial advisor DNB Carnegie, part of DNB Bank ASA, stating that the exchange ratio is fair to Golden Ocean's shareholders from a financial perspective.  

Completion of the merger is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals, approval by Golden Ocean shareholders, effectiveness of a registration statement on Form F-4 to be filed by CMB.TECH with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and approval for listing the new CMB.TECH shares on the New York Stock Exchange.  

Upon completion, Golden Ocean will delist from the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Euronext Oslo Børs. CMB.TECH will remain listed on the NYSE and Euronext Brussels and plans to pursue a secondary listing on Euronext Oslo Børs.

An EU prospectus-exempted document will be prepared in connection with the admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Oslo Børs.  

The parties aim to complete the merger in the third quarter of 2025, subject to timely fulfillment of the closing conditions. 

CMB.TECH is a diversified maritime group headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. The company owns and operates over 160 seagoing vessels, including crude oil tankers, dry bulk vessels, container ships, chemical tankers, offshore wind vessels, and workboats. Additionally, CMB.TECH offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, either through its own production or via third-party producers.

Golden Ocean is a Bermuda-incorporated shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. As of May 2025, its fleet consists of over 90 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13.7 million deadweight tonnes.

Topics:

agreement

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

14:48

Damen Shipyards launches seventh Island Class ferry for BC Ferries

14:23

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III conducted at Singapore Cruise Centre

13:52

Kongsberg Maritime secures waterjet supply contract for Danish SAR vessels

13:22

MOL becomes first Japanese shipping company to retire technology-based carbon removal credits

12:42

SITC and ALLIED Company sign agreement for SUNVIEW Logistics & Container Hub in Singapore

12:11

Dublin Port's MP2 project enhances capacity with new berths 52 and 53

11:53

Wärtsilä to equip USA's first zero-emission high-speed ferries with electric propulsion

11:02

Babcock showcases HMS Venturer, inaugural Type 31 frigate

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news