2025 May 29   17:17

bunkering

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has issued the "Guidelines for the regulation of ship-to-ship bunkering of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and bio-LNG in Italian ports."

The document establishes a standardized protocol for all Italian ports, positioning Italy as the first European country to implement a national framework for LNG ship-to-ship bunkering operations.

The guidelines integrate existing regulations to enhance safety, sustainability, and competitiveness in maritime logistics.  

The guidelines address the growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel, driven by stricter environmental regulations and the maritime industry's shift toward cleaner energy sources.

They outline procedures for safe bunkering operations, including technical requirements, safety protocols, and environmental considerations for LNG and bio-LNG transfers between vessels.

The document is expected to streamline operations and support Italy’s role as a hub for LNG bunkering in the Mediterranean.  

The guidelines were announced on May 28, 2025, and have been covered by industry sources, including El Mercantil and WestMed Italy.

The Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is a government body responsible for overseeing transportation, infrastructure, and logistics policies in Italy.

Topics:

LNG

bunkering

