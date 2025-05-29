  1. Home
2025 May 29   17:22

ports

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

Cavotec, a Swiss-based cleantech company specializing in connection and electrification solutions, will introduce a new shore power system designed for container terminals at TOC Europe 2025, scheduled from June 17 to 19 in Rotterdam, according to the company's release.

The shore power system is engineered to assist ports in reducing emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. Its debut at TOC Europe represents a significant development in Cavotec’s ongoing efforts to promote maritime electrification.  

In addition to the new shore power solution, Cavotec will showcase its recently launched MCS Manual Dispenser at both TOC Europe and the Electric & Hybrid Marine Expo Europe, taking place from June 24 to 26 in Amsterdam.

The MCS Manual Dispenser is a compact, user-friendly system that facilitates safe and efficient high-power charging of electric and hybrid vessels, suitable for ports and terminals that do not require full automation.  

Cavotec SA is a publicly traded engineering group headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. Established in 1974 as Specimas AB and renamed Cavotec in 1976, the company specializes in designing and delivering advanced connection and electrification solutions that facilitate the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications.

