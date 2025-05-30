Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

Rolls-Royce has entered into agreements to provide key components for the Royal Canadian Navy's River-class destroyer (RCD) program, part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, according to the company's release.

Each vessel will be equipped with three primary systems from Rolls-Royce: the MT30 gas turbine for main propulsion, the Mission Bay Handling System (MBHS), and mtu Series 4000 diesel generators.

Bruce Lennie, Vice President of Government Relations at Rolls-Royce, stated: "We are both proud and excited to support the newest surface program of the Royal Canadian Navy. Rolls-Royce’s expertise in power, propulsion and specialized handling systems will bring critical capabilities to the RCD and help significantly enhance Canada’s maritime defence."

The official program outlines the construction of up to fifteen ships, with Batch One production (first three ships) commencing in April.

Rolls-Royce has signed Batch One contracts with Irving Shipbuilding, the prime contractor for the RCD, for both the MT30 gas turbines and the MBHS.

The contract for the mtu Series 4000 diesel generators is being finalized separately through Canadian-based licensee Wajax Power Systems.

The River-class destroyer is based on BAE Systems' Type 26 warship design, which is also being utilized by the United Kingdom and Australia. The UK plans to build eight ships, and Australia six, all incorporating the same Rolls-Royce components.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc is a British multinational engineering company specializing in power and propulsion systems. The company serves various sectors, including aerospace, marine, and energy. In the naval domain, Rolls-Royce provides gas turbines, diesel engines, and handling systems to over 70 navies globally.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc., based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is Canada's premier shipbuilding company. It is the prime contractor for the Royal Canadian Navy's shipbuilding programs, including the River-class destroyers. The company operates the Halifax Shipyard, where the construction of these vessels is underway.

Wajax Power Systems is a Canadian-based company specializing in the distribution and servicing of industrial components, including diesel engines and generators. As a licensee of Rolls-Royce, Wajax is responsible for finalizing the contract for the mtu Series 4000 diesel generators for the River-class destroyers.

BAE Systems is a British multinational defense, security, and aerospace company. It is the original designer of the Type 26 warship, which serves as the basis for Canada's River-class destroyers.