  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

2025 May 30   11:06

shipping

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

A recent study by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) indicates that carbon dioxide (CO₂) and black carbon emissions from ships operating in and out of European Union (EU) ports dominate emissions from large vessels in the Arctic and are likely higher than previously assumed, according to Clean Arctic Alliance's release.

Dr. Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, commented:  “This study should spur EU member states and the European Commission to realise the onus is on the EU, along with Arctic states, to spearhead regulatory action that will reduce shipping’s impacts on the Arctic.”  

Black carbon emissions from ships, when deposited directly on Arctic ice or snow, have a disproportionate impact in a region already facing catastrophic climate breakdown.

Nearly fifteen years ago, the global community—through the International Maritime Organization (IMO)—resolved to address the impact of black carbon emissions from ships on the Arctic, yet action is still pending.  

Ahead of the next meeting of IMO’s Pollution Prevention and Response sub-committee in early 2026 (PPR 13), Dr. Prior emphasized:  “The EU must lead global action to secure a regulation in MARPOL Annex VI—the international convention which regulates discharges and emissions from ships—requiring shipping in the Arctic to only use cleaner polar fuels such as marine distillates. With the Arctic warming four times faster than anywhere else on Earth, there is no time to lose.” 

International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) is an independent nonprofit organization providing technical and scientific analysis to environmental regulators. ICCT's mission is to improve the environmental performance and energy efficiency of road, marine, and air transportation to benefit public health and mitigate climate change.  

Clean Arctic Alliance is a coalition of 24 not-for-profit organizations campaigning to persuade governments to take action to protect the Arctic, its wildlife, and its people. Members include Alaska Wilderness League, Bellona, Clean Air Task Force, ECODES, Environmental Investigation Agency, Equal Routes, Eurasian Wildlife and Peoples, Friends of the Earth US, Global Choices, Green Global Future, Green Transition Denmark, Greenpeace, Iceland Nature Conservation Association, International Cryosphere Climate Initiative, Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union, 90 North Foundation, Ocean Conservancy, Pacific Environment, Seas At Risk, Surfrider Foundation Europe, Stand.Earth, Transport & Environment, WWF, and Zero.

Topics:

Arctic

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news