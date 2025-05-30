Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

On 29 May 2025, Millbay Docks in Plymouth, owned and operated by Associated British Ports (ABP), officially marked the completion of a £23 million infrastructure upgrade, according to the company's release.

The comprehensive upgrade includes:

-A state-of-the-art passenger boarding bridge to improve accessibility and streamline boarding processes.

-A strengthened West Wharf, enabling accommodation of larger vessels and increased freight volumes.

-A modernised terminal building with enhanced passenger amenities and operational efficiency.

The £23 million investment was a collaborative effort between ABP, Brittany Ferries, and Plymouth City Council, with support from the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport.

In 2024, the UK Government allocated £1.3 million in seed capital funding through the Freeport programme to support the infrastructure works at West Wharf.

Associated British Ports is the UK's leading port operator, managing 21 ports across England, Scotland, and Wales. ABP handles approximately one-quarter of the UK's seaborne trade and contributes significantly to the national economy.

Brittany Ferries is a French shipping company founded in 1972, operating ferry services between France, the UK, Ireland, and Spain. The company transports passengers, vehicles, and freight, and is known for its commitment to sustainable travel and investment in modern vessels.