  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

2025 May 30   12:21

shipbuilding

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

On May 30, 2025, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announced an update to its "Marine Future Stream" vision, marking the first revision in three years.  

The "Marine Future Stream" outlines a future where humanity coexists with the oceans, emphasizing a "safe and secure society" and a "decarbonized marine society" by 2050.

The updated vision incorporates recent social conditions and advancements in technology and product development.  To achieve a safe and secure future, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding focuses on three initiatives: "Digitalization of the Maritime Industry," "Acceleration of Offshore Resource Development and Utilization," and "Enhancement of User Experience on the Ocean."

For decarbonizing the maritime economy, the company emphasizes "Decarbonization of Ships," "Expansion of Renewable Energy Utilization," and "Implementation of CCS/CCUS."  

In conjunction with the vision update, the company redesigned its pamphlet, portraying Mitsubishi Shipbuilding as "One Island" in the vast ocean, symbolizing its commitment to contributing to the maritime industry's development through shipbuilding and engineering.  

MHI Group is pursuing strategic measures to strengthen its energy transition business. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding contributes to this effort through its "Marine Future Stream" growth strategy, aiming to achieve a "safe and secure society" and a "decarbonized marine society" by integrating partnerships and technologies across various fields within the maritime industry. 

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, established to focus on the construction of ships requiring intensive outfitting and advanced technologies. The company operates primarily from the Yokohama, Shimonoseki, and Nagasaki shipyards in Japan.

Topics:

Mitsubishi

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

13:12

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news