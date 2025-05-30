On May 30, 2025, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, announced an update to its "Marine Future Stream" vision, marking the first revision in three years.

The "Marine Future Stream" outlines a future where humanity coexists with the oceans, emphasizing a "safe and secure society" and a "decarbonized marine society" by 2050.

The updated vision incorporates recent social conditions and advancements in technology and product development. To achieve a safe and secure future, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding focuses on three initiatives: "Digitalization of the Maritime Industry," "Acceleration of Offshore Resource Development and Utilization," and "Enhancement of User Experience on the Ocean."

For decarbonizing the maritime economy, the company emphasizes "Decarbonization of Ships," "Expansion of Renewable Energy Utilization," and "Implementation of CCS/CCUS."

In conjunction with the vision update, the company redesigned its pamphlet, portraying Mitsubishi Shipbuilding as "One Island" in the vast ocean, symbolizing its commitment to contributing to the maritime industry's development through shipbuilding and engineering.

MHI Group is pursuing strategic measures to strengthen its energy transition business. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding contributes to this effort through its "Marine Future Stream" growth strategy, aiming to achieve a "safe and secure society" and a "decarbonized marine society" by integrating partnerships and technologies across various fields within the maritime industry.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, established to focus on the construction of ships requiring intensive outfitting and advanced technologies. The company operates primarily from the Yokohama, Shimonoseki, and Nagasaki shipyards in Japan.