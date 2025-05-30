  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

2025 May 30   13:12

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries becomes first in naval sector to receive Defense Cost Management Certification

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced that it has been awarded the “Defense Cost Management System Certification” by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) of South Korea.

This marks the first time a company in the naval sector has received this certification since the program's inception in 2012.  

The certification program, initiated by DAPA's Defense Industry Promotion Bureau, aims to ensure fair and transparent cost management for defense materials. Companies that obtain this certification are eligible for additional profit incentives on defense contracts.  

To qualify, a defense contractor's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system must be capable of automatically transmitting cost information to the Defense Integrated Cost System.

Additionally, the company must reliably submit cost data related to contracts exceeding a certain monetary threshold.  

Since the program's launch, 12 companies in the land and air defense sectors have received certification. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is the first in the naval sector to achieve this status.  

In 2024, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries established a management system to enhance transparency and efficiency in cost management. The company has also provided consulting and training to its partners to help them develop defense cost management capabilities and systems.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of HD Hyundai Group. It is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including commercial ships, naval ships, and offshore structures.

Topics:

Hyundai Heavy Industries

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:46

Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

12:43

ABS issues AiP for Light Structures' ARGUS-VM hull monitoring system

12:21

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding updates "Marine Future Stream" vision

11:40

Millbay Docks unveils upgraded Brittany Ferries terminal and completes £23 mln infrastructure programme

11:06

Study reveals underestimated black carbon output from EU vessels in Arctic

10:46

Study highlights ammonia's mid-term advantage under IMO Net Zero Framework

10:12

Rolls-Royce to equip Canadian River-class destroyers with power and handling systems

2025 May 29

18:05

DP World participates in JOLT trial to evaluate electric HGVs in UK logistics

17:22

Cavotec to unveil new shore power solution at TOC Europe 2025

17:17

Italian Ministry publishes guidelines for LNG and bio-LNG ship-to-ship bunkering

16:47

CMB.TECH and Golden Ocean Limited sign merger agreement

16:25

Mexico launches new ethane import terminal in Coatzacoalcos

15:45

Moeve and Armas Trasmediterránea enter strategic agreement for marine biofuel supply in the Canary Islands

15:17

GEFO and Norsepower sign agreement to equip six tankers with rotor sail technology

14:49

Chevron Introduces HDAX 9700 to support dual-fuel marine engine operations

14:23

Excelerate Energy and Avenir LNG enter new long-term charter agreement for Jamaican operations

13:38

China United Lines reenters Transpacific shipping market with new TP1 Service

13:26

COSCO Shipping Bulk partners with CITIC Financial Leasing for $1.5 bln order of 30 bulk carriers

12:55

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding сompletes sea trials for first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

12:24

ONE advances green strategy with new ship recycling measures

10:30

First liquid hydrogen truck-to-ship bunkering takes place in the Port of Amsterdam

10:09

HD Hyundai Mipo to install WinGD X-S engines on X-Press Feeders' container ships

09:05

Navigare Shipping secures long-term charter for four mini-bulkers

2025 May 28

18:00

CMA CGM updates SAFRAN service port rotation

17:23

CEVA Logistics enhances global FVL with three new RORO vessels for Far East-Latin America trade

17:10

Concordia Damen hands over hybrid river cruiser ‘Excellence Crown’ to Twerenbold Reisen

16:39

EU launches new strategy for Black Sea region

16:17

CMA CGM and NIKE introduce Vietnam’s first fully electric container barge

15:48

Port of Rotterdam Authority launches pilot with electric hydrofoil patrol vessel

15:24

Seatrium delivers 18th FPSO to BW Offshore

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news