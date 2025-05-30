Singapore and France sign enhanced maritime partnership agreement

On the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Singapore, French Minister for Transport Philippe Tabarot and Singapore’s Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow signed an Enhanced Maritime Partnership Agreement, according to MPA's release.

This agreement elevates bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and France’s Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) formalized this partnership to strengthen cooperation in maritime decarbonisation, digitalisation, cybersecurity, innovation, and training.

This builds upon a previous agreement established in 2021.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate with industry partners on pilot projects.

In maritime decarbonisation, initiatives include developing a bio-methane supply chain and certification framework aligned with sustainability standards and accounting frameworks under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the International Maritime Organization.

A bio-methane bunkering trial in Singapore will be conducted with shipping company CMA CGM.

In digitalisation, MPA will partner with HAROPA PORT and the Port of Marseille-Fos to advance port call optimisation and maritime digitalisation.

This includes trials with CMA CGM on ship-to-shore data exchange to automate port clearance processes, reduce manual documentation, and improve data accuracy using internationally recognized standards.

The partnership also aims to promote maritime innovation and entrepreneurship by encouraging participation in open innovation platforms such as PIER71™ Smart Port Challenge, ZEBOX, and Landing Pad.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, stated, “This partnership marks an important step in strengthening maritime collaboration between Singapore and France. By working together, we aim to advance practical solutions that support a more sustainable and digitally connected maritime future.”

Eric Banel, Director General of DGAMPA, commented, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable, innovative, and secure maritime solutions. Both France and Singapore, as global maritime hubs and key worldwide players in innovation and engineering, recognize the strategic importance of strengthening cooperation in port digitalisation, green shipping, and maritime safety and security.”

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. It is responsible for regulating and developing the maritime and port sectors, promoting Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre.

Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) is a French executive agency under the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and the State Secretariat for the Sea.