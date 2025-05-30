  1. Home
2025 May 30   14:02

TUI Cruises' LNG-powered 'Mein Schiff Flow' launched by Fincantieri

On May 30, 2025, Fincantieri and TUI Cruises marked the launch of the "Mein Schiff Flow" at the Monfalcone shipyard, according to the company's release.

This vessel is the second of two InTUItion-class cruise ships, following the "Mein Schiff Relax," delivered in February.

The "Mein Schiff Flow" is scheduled to enter service in mid-2026.  

The launching ceremony was attended by Daniele Fanara, Senior Vice President New Building and After Sales of the Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division; Cristiano Bazzara, Director of the Monfalcone shipyard; and Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.  

With a gross tonnage of approximately 160,000, the "Mein Schiff Flow" is based on a first-in-class project developed by Fincantieri.

The ship is designed for dual-fuel operation, utilizing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and is capable of using low-emission fuels such as bio- or e-LNG.  

The vessel features catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards, a steam turbine utilizing residual heat from diesel generators, and an electrical shore-power connection, enabling almost emission-free operations while in port, which accounts for about 40% of operating time.

Additionally, it is equipped with an innovative waste treatment system capable of transforming organic materials into recyclable components through a thermal process. 

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilders, specializing in the construction of cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore units.  

A joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., TUI Cruises is a German cruise line offering premium cruise experiences primarily for the German-speaking market.

